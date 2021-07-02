EXPLAINED | Here is what’s happening in Eswatini

What are the demonstrations about?

Eswatini citizens are demanding the right to elect political leaders and are calling for reforms to the country’s system of absolute monarchy.

Service delivery, poverty and unemployment are among the concerns cited by an activist who spoke to TimesLIVE earlier this week on condition of anonymity.

Several government buildings and other infrastructure were torched on Monday as scores reacted to acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku issuing a decree banning the delivery or handover of petitions to government officials and MPs.

Did King Mswati III flee the country?

As demonstrations intensified, reports circulated that King Mswati III had allegedly fled the country. However, the reports were dismissed as untrue by Masuku.

“I would like to assure emaSwati and the international community that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with government to advance the kingdom’s goals,” said Masuku.