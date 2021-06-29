Gqeberha detectives seek information in two murder cases

Gqeberha police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man, and suspect his murder could have been a targeted hit.

On Saturday night Anele Ncate was on the dance floor at Stadium Tavern, in Zuma Street, Soweto-on-Sea. At about 9:20pm two unknown gunmen allegedly entered the establishment and opened fire on Ncate, shooting him multiple times. He died on the scene.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge the culprits were wearing balaclavas and fled the scene in a black vehicle that could not be identified.

“Nothing was taken during the attack, and police suspect a possible targeted murder,” Beetge said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi at 082 697 5914, or the nearest police station. Callers can remain anonymous.

In a separate incident on Sunday night an unknown man was shot dead in Kwazakele while allegedly trying to flee from his attackers.

According to Beetge the victim, between 20 and 30 years of age, was running down Madaka Street and was trying to gain entry to a house around 9:30pm in an attempt to escape the shooters. However, he was shot several times outside the house and died on the scene.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident, or that can help identify the deceased, can contact the investigating officer Captain Msekeli Dangazele at 082 303 1029, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE