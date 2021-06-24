Restricted flow discs to be installed at all Nelson Mandela Bay residential properties

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will spend almost R50m installing water flow restrictor discs at 250,000 residential properties in the next three months.



The municipality had initially targeted retirement villages, townhouse complexes and blocks of flats, but mayoral spokesperson Leander Kruger said since the metro’s daily water consumption was not dropping, the discs would now also be installed at all residential properties...