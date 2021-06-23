Decomposed body found at bottom of cliff
The body of a decomposed man was found inside a vehicle at Robinson Pass near Mossel Bay on Monday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said CapeNature employees noticed the vehicle, a Citroën C3, at the bottom of a cliff.
“Upon further investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was registered in the name of a person who was reported missing in February.”
However, Spies said the identity of the deceased was yet to be determined.
“Circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
