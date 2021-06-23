News

Decomposed body found at bottom of cliff

By Michael Kimberley - 23 June 2021
CapeNature employees noticed the vehicle, a Citroën C3, at the bottom of a cliff on Monday
The body of a decomposed man was found inside a vehicle at Robinson Pass near Mossel Bay on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said CapeNature employees noticed the vehicle, a Citroën C3, at the bottom of a cliff. 

“Upon further investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was registered in the name of a person who was reported missing in February.”

However, Spies said the identity of the deceased was yet to be determined.

“Circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation,” he said.

