Child pornography case postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among lawyers, the trial of a father who allegedly distributed pornographic photos of his twin daughters has been postponed.



The matter had been set down in the Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday for the state and the defence to submit heads of arguments in the trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of evidence the state intends to submit...