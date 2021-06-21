Durban jewellery store targeted by armed robbers again

A security guard and staff were held at gunpoint when armed robbers raided a jewellery store at Gateway Theatre of Shopping, north of Durban, on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed Narandas Jewellers had been robbed.

“A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation by Durban North police. It is alleged that on June 20 at 12.40pm, a group of unknown suspects entered the jewellery store in Umhlanga and held up the employees and security guard.”

Gwala said the robbers took jewellery before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.

“No shots were fired. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

Narandas Jewellers in the Pavilion Shopping Centre was the target of robbers in April this year. Two shoppers were injured in the robbery.

The store was also hit in October and November last year.

TimesLIVE