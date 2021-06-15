Protesters give Motherwell principal two weeks to address their concerns

A Nelson Mandela Bay mother has claimed that her son was humiliated and sworn at by a teacher in front of his classmates.



The alleged swearing at the Grade 9 Mfesane Secondary School pupil by the teacher was one of the reasons angry parents brought teaching and learning to a halt for most of Monday, picketing and demanding answers from principal Phindile Maneli...