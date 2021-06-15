News

Protesters give Motherwell principal two weeks to address their concerns

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 15 June 2021

A Nelson Mandela Bay mother has claimed that her son was humiliated and sworn at by a teacher in front of his classmates.

The alleged swearing at the Grade 9 Mfesane Secondary School pupil by the teacher was one of the reasons angry parents brought teaching and learning to a halt for most of Monday, picketing and demanding answers from principal Phindile Maneli...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running

Most Read