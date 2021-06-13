Woman dies in fire at Summerstrand flat

Police in Gqeberha have opened an inquest docket after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a flat in Marine Drive, Summerstrand on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said shortly after midnight police attended to a complaint of a flat that was on fire.

Janse van Rensburg said after the fire was extinguished in the kitchen, police discovered the body of the woman.

“It is alleged that the deceased was sleeping in the apartment while her friends went across the road to the beach.

“As they were returning they noticed smoke coming from the apartment and contacted the 10111 centre,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The cause of the fire, which did not spread to nearby flats, is under investigation.

Police will release the name of the woman once her next of kin has been informed.

