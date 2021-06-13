Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts at NMU

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has been approved by the Eastern Cape department of health as a master facility Covid-19 vaccination site and will on Monday start participating in the national vaccination rollout programme.

NMU, which has been working with the department in its mitigation strategy and vaccine rollout plan, will start with the vaccination of staff members and their spouses aged 60 and above.

The start of the university’s vaccine rollout coincides with the official opening of the 10 vaccination stations at the university’s Covid-19 centre, on north campus.

NMU is in agreement with the department to serve as a public vaccination site for members of the Summerstrand community who reside within a 5km radius, also aged 60 and above, it said in a media statement.

NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa, said NMU serving as a vaccination site for staff aligned well with the university’s ongoing external focused efforts in collaboration with provincial government.

“[It] strengthens our positioning as an engaged institution in the service of society,” Muthwa said.

Those making use of the vaccination service must ensure that they are registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EDVS).

They should receive a booking date, time-slot and bring along their identity document.

HeraldLIVE