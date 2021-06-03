Grey pupil chosen as head boy of Eastern Cape Youth Choir
“Music allowed me to express myself without relying on others to make me who I am.”
It is this newfound confidence which saw a self-confessed once misguided pupil being elected as the head boy of the Eastern Cape Youth Choir...
