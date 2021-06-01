ShotSpotter helps save life of teen after gang shooting

A Helenvale teenager may very well owe his life to technological innovations aimed at curbing gun violence in his neighbourhood.

The 16-year-old was caught in the crossfire of suspected rival gang members on Sunday when they opened fire on one another in Deverell Road.

He was wounded in the left thigh.

Fortunately, due to the ShotSpotter sensors installed in the area, law enforcement was notified of the incident as soon as it happened and the SA Police Service and Metro Police officials responded immediately.

An ambulance was also dispatched and was able to stabilise the teenager within minutes of the incident and transport him to nearby Livingstone Hospital for further treatment.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

ShotSpotter consists of a number of acoustic sensors that are able to distinguish and track the sound of gunfire, then triangulate the location of the shooting.

It has proven to be accurate within a few metres.

“These successes are a great example of what can be achieved when law enforcement authorities work hand-in-hand with technology that helps amplify their resources and ensure more accurate responses to criminal activity in communities,” ShotSpotter chief executive Ralph Clark said.

Safety and security political head John Best said this technology, along with effective co-operation with law enforcement bodies, was crucial in the fight against gun violence in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He said that several suburbs, which have been identified as hotspots for gun violence, could form part of the city’s plan to expand the ShotSpotter initiative in the future.

HeraldLIVE