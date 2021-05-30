Sanef urges Zimbabwe to free jailed New York Times journalist

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has supported a call by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) for Zimbabwean authorities to release New York Times freelance journalist Jeffrey Moyo who was arrested last week on charges of supplying fake press credentials to two visiting colleagues from the same paper.

Moyo was arrested on May 26 in Harare, and charged with violating Section 36 of the country's immigration laws for allegedly misrepresenting the accreditation of his colleagues Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva, his lawyer Doug Coltart told the CPJ.

Silva and Goldbaum were deported on May 8, allegedly for not having proper accreditation from the Zimbabwe Media Commission, while Moyo has been jailed in Bulawayo pending his court appearance.

“The fact that he was arrested, and his New York Times colleagues forced to leave the country, shows that Zimbabwe continues to violate the right to press freedom and the public’s right to know,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa programme co-ordinator.