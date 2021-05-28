Did Mamabolo steal Mbalula's thunder? Motorists frustrated at e-tolls statement 'U-turn'

Motorists have expressed frustration with Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo's alleged "U-turn" on the potential scrapping of e-tolls on Gauteng's highways.

On Thursday, Mamabolo announced that the much-criticised e-toll system was going to be "scrapped".

Speaking on SAfm, the transport MEC said e-tolls were something of the past and the province was “already living in a post-e-toll period”.

“Imminent good news to us already means we are looking to a completely new e-toll dispensation and we are just waiting for that to be formalised. There's no turning back on the e-tolls. The e-tolls are a thing of the past,” said Mamabolo.

However, after the interview, Mamabolo backtracked on his comments, claiming a tweet from SAfm's Twitter account on the issue was “misleading".

“All we are saying as Gauteng is that the national government will make an announcement on e-tolls and we are positive it will be favourable to our position which is public knowledge.”

He also issued a statement saying the provincial government has been seized with the e-toll matter with a view to oppose its implementation in the province.

He said they were eagerly awaiting an announcement by the national government on the future of e-tolls.

“As we look forward to the announcement by national government, we reaffirm our view that the e-tolling system in its current form burdens Gauteng residents on a matter that involves the national economy and the economies of neighbouring states.

“As we anxiously wait for the decision, the provincial government believes that it has put forward a compelling argument for the scrapping of e-tolls,” said Mamabolo.