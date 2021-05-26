Tribunal dismisses appeal by former Transnet executive against R18m forfeiture order

The Special Tribunal has dismissed an application for leave to appeal by former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala against an order made in November 2020 declaring that his properties worth R18.4m were forfeit to the state.

Msagala allegedly improperly benefited to the tune of R18.4m in tender irregularities while he was an executive at Transnet Capital Projects in 2015 and 2016.

The matter came before the Special Tribunal in July 2020 after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated a project undertaken by Transnet, known as the New-Multi Product Pipeline, for the high pressure transportation of liquid petroleum products from Durban to Heidelberg in Gauteng.

The project was managed by Msagala.

It was during his incumbency in 2015 that IGS Consulting Engineering Services CC, whose sole member was Sipho Sithole, was awarded contracts in the project, and additional contracts later on.

On July 20 2020 the SIU lodged an application before the Special Tribunal seeking an order to freeze his assets and interdict Transnet from paying out Msagala’s pension benefits as he was no longer in the employ of the company.

The tribunal granted that order.