JUST IN | Truck on fire along N2 in Gqeberha
An 18m Tautliner truck caught fire on the N2 on Tuesday morning.
The owner of a trucking company managed to capture a picture of the truck while standing on a nearby bridge.
She said many of the trucks on the N2 had started to turn around.
Tyres were also seen burning on the N2.
It is unclear if the burning along on the N2 is linked to the city-wide protest by taxi drivers over payment disputes.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.