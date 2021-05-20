Gqeberha School under siege from armed robbers and vandals

Teachers at a Kwazakhele school were held at gunpoint, made to lie facedown on the ground and robbed of cellphones, laptops and other valuables this week — the second time in five months that gun-toting criminals have targeted staff in this way.



The latest attack at Inkqubela Primary comes after a string of broken promises by the Eastern Cape education department to repair the school’s perimeter fence...

