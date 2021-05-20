Gqeberha School under siege from armed robbers and vandals
Teachers at a Kwazakhele school were held at gunpoint, made to lie facedown on the ground and robbed of cellphones, laptops and other valuables this week — the second time in five months that gun-toting criminals have targeted staff in this way.
The latest attack at Inkqubela Primary comes after a string of broken promises by the Eastern Cape education department to repair the school’s perimeter fence...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.