Young man jailed for stealing communion glasses from church
A 19-year-old housebreaker was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of stealing communion glasses from a church in Klipplaat in April.
Richardo Davids was arrested on April 30, hours after he broke into the Elliot Congregational Church in Long Street...
