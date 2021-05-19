News

Young man jailed for stealing communion glasses from church

By Riaan Marais - 19 May 2021

A 19-year-old housebreaker was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of stealing communion glasses from a church in Klipplaat in April.

Richardo Davids was arrested on April 30, hours after he broke into the Elliot Congregational Church in Long Street...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X