Aberdeen man found murdered near nature reserve

Police in Aberdeen are investigating the murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found in the bush on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said the body of Koos Conradie was found shortly after 10am, lying face down in a bush path near the Fontein Bos Nature Reserve on the outskirts of the town, which is in the Sarah Baartman district.

Emergency services declared Conradie dead on arrival.

He had multiple wounds to his head and throat.

The body was taken to the Graaff-Reinet mortuary and a murder investigation is under way.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Elrado Kameel on 082-855-4458.

HeraldLIVE