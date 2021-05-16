Final vaccine administered as part of Sisonke trial

The Sisonke study recorded its highest number of vaccinations in a single day on Thursday when 24,439 healthcare workers received their vaccines around the country.

"We know that there are a lot of healthcare workers waiting for their vaccination, for example in Durban. But the good thing is that the Pfizer vaccination is here and there is freezer capacity in Durban or Johannesburg, so it is going to be easier to access the Pfizer vaccination. At least, that’s the plan," Garrett said.

Garrett added that government should use the knowledge gained from the Sisonke rollout as it prepared for the second phase, which will start on Monday.

Key, he said, was provinces finalising vaccination centres.

"Once you know the vaccination centre, you can build on that. We can then say the catchment of each of these vaccination centres will get an invitation, and you can then start scheduling [people for vaccines] because if you don’t know the vaccination centre, you cannot start scheduling. And you don’t know the capacity of these.

"My advice to government is to start like we [the Sisonke trial] started — start with two or three larger sites and make them strong so you can build on top of that, because initially the vaccine supply will be relatively limited. My advice is to start with a few experienced sites that already know how to use the system. You can build up quite quickly. What I suspect is some sites will open early next and others will come in later.”

Chairperson of parliament’s health portfolio committee Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that, as far as he was aware, the sites that were used for the first phase - the Sisonke trial - would be used for the next phase.