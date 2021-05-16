Composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen appointed fellow at Yale
Acclaimed SA music composer and academic Bongani Ndodana-Breen has been appointed a fellow at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music.
The prestigious US university appointed Ndodana-Breen, who graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes University and was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University in 2019/2020, for the 2021/2022 academic year.
The composer’s works have been performed around the world to much acclaim.
Ndodana-Breen has “written music spanning vocal, symphonic, and chamber music”. His opera Winnie, based on the life of Winnie Mandela, was a success at its premiere in Pretoria. It is the subject of a chapter in Naomi André’s book Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement.
Ndodana-Breen also composed Harmonia Ubuntu, based on the speeches of Nelson Mandela, for the historic tour of the Grammy-award winning Minnesota Orchestra to SA in 2018.
The university announced Ndodana-Breen’s appointment on Thursday.
“At Yale, Ndodana-Breen will create a major new work, ‘African Passion’, based largely on gospel texts, drawing from the many languages of Africa and the diaspora, and evoking a pan-African sonic perspective,” the institution said in a statement.
Ndodana-Breen said he was excited by the appointment.
“I am deeply honoured and equally excited to be part of this extraordinary community of scholars and artists,” said Ndodana-Breen.
“Yale is an amazing institution, everyone has been so welcoming and incredibly helpful. From my time as a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard, I know how competitive these fellowships are so I’m truly overjoyed as a SA composer that my project was selected.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.