Cop in trouble for allegedly impregnating inmate awaiting trial for murder

A North West police officer is in trouble after he allegedly impregnated an inmate who was awaiting trial for murder.

The incident allegedly took place at the Stilfontein police station's holding cells in October last year.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the woman had been brought in from the Rooigrond Correctional Centre to the Stilfontein holding cells ahead of a court appearance.

"[In] March she discovered that she was pregnant and correctional services reported the incident to SAPS,” she said.

The correctional services department said the officer was not the one who transported the woman to the station, but that they had met there — and that the woman was the one who pointed out the officer as the one who had sex with her.