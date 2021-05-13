Kariega hospital heroes celebrated

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers paid tribute to the nurses at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital on Wednesday by handing over goodie bags to them.

The nonprofit organisation described these dedicated men and women as parents and spouses at home, while at hospital they were the military machine and backbone of efficiency and healing.

“No viable medical facility can survive without them,” Eastern Cape co-ordinator Corene Conradie said.

“They are the strength, hope, solace and confidante of those they tend to, serving with love, dedication, compassion and unwavering care, bringing ease and comfort to the admitted anxious, those away from the sanctity of their home and recouping in unfamiliar surroundings.

“We’ve watched during Covid-19, the biggest medical emergency the world has experienced in recent times.

“These nurses wear their uniform, wear a smile, leave home willingly, mindful they could be next in line for a ventilator in the face of a highly infectious, deadly and intelligent microbe.

“The risk of contracting Covid-19 at work is very real as many a colleague and allied health-care worker has passed on.

“Faced with the physical, emotional and psychological challenges of Covid-19 with all its human suffering, gasping patients, morbidity, sorrow and death, the nurses soldier on, holding fast to their oath of office, of service for the greater good — come Covid-19 or Ebola, that is what they signed on for, and that is the mandate they will fulfil even if death is the final outcome.”

Conradie said Gift of the Givers saluted these men and women.

“You make us super proud.”

