EP narrowly fail in bid for Premier Division status

Decision a blow for Elephants who will now try to trample lower-tier teams

PREMIUM

Eastern Province failed in their bid to play in the top tier of the Currie Cup Premier Division when rugby bosses narrowly voted against their inclusion at SA Rugby’s annual meeting on Tuesday.



The decision was a big blow for EP who had been hoping that a R7m cash injection for playing in the Premier Division would enable them to contract better players...

