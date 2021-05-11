EP narrowly fail in bid for Premier Division status
Decision a blow for Elephants who will now try to trample lower-tier teams
Eastern Province failed in their bid to play in the top tier of the Currie Cup Premier Division when rugby bosses narrowly voted against their inclusion at SA Rugby’s annual meeting on Tuesday.
The decision was a big blow for EP who had been hoping that a R7m cash injection for playing in the Premier Division would enable them to contract better players...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.