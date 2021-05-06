News

Men in court for brutal attack on dog

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 06 May 2021

Two Kleinskool men, accused of brutally torturing a dog to death, appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court this week.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) spokesperson Linda-Louise Swain said it was one of the worst alleged acts of animal cruelty her team had ever encountered...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X