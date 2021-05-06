Men in court for brutal attack on dog

Two Kleinskool men, accused of brutally torturing a dog to death, appeared in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court this week.



Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) spokesperson Linda-Louise Swain said it was one of the worst alleged acts of animal cruelty her team had ever encountered...

