Norma Mngoma spills the beans on lavish lifestyle of Malusi Gigaba partly funded by the Guptas

A gold necklace, a white BMW, bags of cash and a R5m wedding — these were some of the shocking revelations shared by Norma Mngoma on the lavish lifestyle she lived with former minister Malusi Gigaba, mainly thanks to the Guptas.

Mngoma is the estranged wife of Gigaba.

She was testifying on Monday evening at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, mainly about her family's relationship with the Gupta family which is accused of having captured the state during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

Mngoma also revealed how Gigaba allegedly:

Was given a white three series BMW as a gift by Ajay Gupta.

Given a gold necklace by Ajay Gupta as a gift for their firstborn son.

Frequented the Gupta household in Saxonwold and got bags of cash.

Packed stacks of cash in their home safe and told her it was money from Ajay Gupta meant to fund elections for the ANC.

Received cash as their wedding gift.

Was told by the Guptas how Brian Molefe would become the next CEO of Eskom months ahead of the announcement.

Shared a friendly relationship with Siyabonga Gama to the extent that he used the former Transnet CEO to score a job for his sister at the parastatal.

Was told by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Ajay Gupta that he would be moved back to the department of home affairs for his lack of co-operation, a move that, when it eventually happened, made him unhappy.

Asked her to tag along to the welcoming party for the controversial landing of the Gupta family at the Waterkloof Airforce Base.

She further recalled seeing a money-counting machine at the Gupta residence during a tour of the compound, led by Ajay Gupta.