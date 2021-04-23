News

Councillors not happy with metro’s R1.5m sponsorship for music festival

Amount too small for popular summer event, ANC, EFF members claim

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 23 April 2021

Councillors have accused officials in the Nelson Mandela Bay’s sports department of being reluctant to fork out “adequate” sponsorship for the city’s biggest musical event, the annual Ebubeleni Music Festival.

Event organisers Mahambehlala Communications had asked the city for either R7m or R5m sponsorship for the three-day festival, which would cover venue hire, stadium and traffic services...

