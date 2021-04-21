JUST IN | Local government elections set for 27 October

SA's local government elections will be held on October 27.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa urged eligible and first-time voters to register. The local government elections will be the sixth under SA's democratic dispensation.

Voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level.

According to a statement released by the office of the presidency, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

