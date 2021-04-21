ANC shocked by arrest of Eastern Cape councillor for allegedly killing rival

The ANC says it is shocked at the arrest of one of its members implicated in killing a rival at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Lucky Mbuzi was arrested for allegedly having orchestrated the fatal shooting of Mduduzi Madikizela, who was his rival for a council spot.

Contestation among ANC comrades has heightened as the country is preparing for local government elections later this year, while the ANC is having its own internal contests leading up to different regional, provincial and ultimately the national conference which will be held next year.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party condemned what he termed the cowardly murder of Madikizela.

“We are concerned about what appears to be a growing disturbing culture of violent and criminal activities being orchestrated to eliminate others.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned in unmasking the plot and the real motives behind these heinous acts of murder,” said Mabe.