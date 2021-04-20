Police warn of possible syndicate stealing motorbikes and bicycles in Gqeberha

Thieves in Gqeberha are targeting bikers and cyclists, and the police have warned owners to be extra vigilant regarding security measures.

Since January, more than 11 cases were reported in which motorbikes and bicycles had been stolen.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was suspected that a syndicate could be operating in the metro.

“These motorbikes and bicycles were mainly stolen from areas falling under the Humewood, Mount Road, Walmer and Kabega Park policing areas.

“The bikes are either loaded onto a trailer or onto the back of a bakkie and driven away,” Naidu said.

She said the value of the stolen bikes ranged between R110,000 and R150,000 each.

In most cases, where bikes were parked outside a residence, the perpetrators gained access by lifting automated gates off their tracks and then pushed the bikes out of the yard and loaded them onto a larger vehicle.

In other cases reported, garage doors were forced open to remove bikes.

“Owners should ensure there is adequate security on and around their vehicles and bikes.

“It is important to install a tracking device, and never leave keys on or near a bike, even if it is parked in a garage,” Naidu said.

She said owners could also consider putting a chain lock, or even a wheel clamp on their parked bikes.

Owners were also advised to take heed of any warning signs or suspicious activity, Naidu said.

“Never ignore barking dogs, and take note of any suspicious vehicles, like bakkies, trucks or minibuses circling the neighbourhood.”

When parking in a public space, such as a shopping centre, it was advisable to do so in an area with a lot of activity and security cameras.

Naidu said these incidents were a growing concern and anyone with information could contact detective Sergeant Nelia Carr on 083-226-8529. All information is confidential and callers will remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE