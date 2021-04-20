Eco Tanks is part of the alternative water-provision solutions in Nelson Mandela Bay

The Nelson Mandela Metro water crisis is one of grave concern, and is already a reality for many. Communications from the mayoral committee suggest water provision and supply may end in June or July 2021. There is a huge need for water conservation and awareness, buy-in from the city's residents, and a need to implement water-saving tips.

Eco Tanks is proud to have been part of the domestic and industrial alternative water provision solutions in and around Nelson Mandela Bay for the past 60 months.

Eco Tanks has partnered with selected retail partners during this time, to provide rainwater harvesting solutions to the communities affected by interrupted municipal water supply, to offer alternatives to the municipal supply and ensure water provisions for all those affected.

In many of the underprivileged communities, Eco Tanks partnered with charities to provide schools and daycare providers with alternative rainwater harvesting solutions and offers support to the community projects.

With the help of hardware and plumbing retailers, Eco Tanks reduced consumer prices to ensure the cost of rainwater harvesting products is not increased due to demand, but remained consistent and even lowered on selected products.

The company has promoted its drought relief initiatives in the Metro with the support of the participating retail merchants in the city. These four popular discounted product lines can be found at Cashbuild, Builders Warehouse and Express stores, The Coop, Buco, Spilhaus Plumblink and BKB.

Eco Tanks thanks its loyal retail partners and the greater Metro for their most valued and support of its company, brand, and products.

This article was paid for by Eco Tanks.