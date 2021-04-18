WATCH | Fire guts part of Rhodes Memorial restaurant, spreading to UCT

They are being assisted by three helicopters which are water-bombing the fire from the air.

“At about 8.45am the city's fire and rescue service was alerted to a vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive,” said City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, with the fire currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial towards UCT, ” he said.

Carelse said a section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial was destroyed and urged people to stay away from the area.

“More resources are currently on their way to assist firefighting efforts. These include teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park. Three choppers are also water-bombing the area,” he said.