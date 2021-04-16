News

Kariega artist puts best foot forward

Creating unique sneakers all in a day’s work for KwaNobuhle’s Asanda Noduda

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 16 April 2021

While some are pimping their rides and others their cribs, a Kariega self-taught artist will pimp your sneaker to give you a confidence boost and a spring in your step.

Asanda Noduda could also paint your portrait. ..

