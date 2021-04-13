News

Stage 2 load-shedding to kick in from 9pm: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 13 April 2021
Stage 2 load-shedding will kick in from 9pm Tuesday to 5am Wednesday, Eskom said.
Image: 123RF/Chones Chones

Load-shedding will kick in from 9pm on Tuesday night, embattled power utility Eskom announced.

The stage 2 rotational power failures will last until 5am on Wednesday, Eskom said in a statement. This was due to a "shortage of generating capacity".

"The return to service of three generation units has been delayed, while another three generation units tripped during the day, reducing available generation capacity," the statement read.

