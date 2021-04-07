Stage set for ‘rapid expansion’ of South Africa’s vaccination programme, says Mkhize

The deal to bring in 20 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines has been officially signed, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Once payment processes were completed, he said, the country would “close the deal in the next few days”.

“With the Johnson & Johnson agreement also fully concluded, this sets the stage for a significant and rapid expansion of our vaccination programme,” he said.

The announcement comes as Mkhize confirmed that 437 new Covid-19 cases had been confirmed across South Africa in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to date to 1,552,853. There were also 37 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in 24 hours, taking the death toll from the pandemic to 53,032.