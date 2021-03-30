JUST IN | SA remains on level 1, but no off-site booze sales this Easter

Alcohol will not be allowed for off-site consumption over the Easter weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday night.

He also announced that the country would remain on level 1 lockdown, albeit with “a few adjustments”.

He said the tightened restrictions on alcohol were necessitated by “the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour”.

On-site consumption would be allowed, Ramaphosa said, but the sale for off-site consumption was “prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday”.

“Just those four days.”

As of Monday night, there were 1,545,979 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 52,710 Covid-19 related deaths.

“We are not yet ready to return to normal life because of this virus. For the second year in a row, we will have to limit our interactions, particularly during the Easter period,” Ramaphosa said.

This is a developing story.