EP must step up in set pieces, says Radebe

Young team take some lessons away from their thrashing by Cheetahs

PREMIUM

If you cannot win your own set piece ball you have absolutely no chance of winning rugby matches, EP captain Inny Radebe lamented after his team was smashed 71-12 by the Cheetahs.



Radebe, who returned to the team after fracturing his hand in EP’s opening match against the Bulls, was also left to rue his team’s poor discipline...

