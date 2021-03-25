Potholes no problem for pre-primary crew

Brandishing buckets and spades and displaying an unwavering work ethic, a group of preschoolers has taken on the task of completing unfinished roadworks outside their playschool in Lorraine.



The five children, who are supervised by their Siembamba Preschool grade R teacher Wanda Jacobsz, promptly line up at 11am in Luneville Road and get to work...

