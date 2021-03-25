Nelson Mandela Bay’s R550m power failure

Huge loss in revenue sparked by widespread theft of electricity

PREMIUM

Rampant electricity theft is at the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay’s loss of more than R550m in revenue within the space of a year.



The staggering amount stands out on the city’s consolidated annual financial statement, contained in the 2019/2020 financial year report...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.