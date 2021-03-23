Teachers fearful after gangs shut down Mpumalanga school

There is uncertainty over whether schooling will resume at a Mpumalanga school on Tuesday after it was forced to shut down when a gang stormed it last week.

The gang, known as the Wrong Turn, forced the school to close as gang rivalry escalated in Elukwatini, near Badplaas.

The Wrong Turn gang, which has members of school-going age and carries pangas, made teachers fearful of going to school.

