SA records fewer than 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,464 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours up to Thursday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

There were also 90 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

This means that there have now been 1,533,961 total confirmed infections across SA, as well as 51,724 confirmed fatalities.

The new cases came from 31,550 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.64%.