1,500 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: Mkhize

SA recorded 1,531 new Covid-19 infections and 74 deaths in the past 24 hours up to Wednesday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
This means that there have now been 1,532,497 cases recorded to date, along with 51,634 confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities.
The new infections come from 34,419 tests at a positivity rate of 4.45%.
Of the newly recorded deaths, 38 were in Gauteng, 15 were in the Free State, seven were in Mpumalanga, six were in the Western Cape, four were in KwaZulu-Natal, two were in the Northern Cape and Limpopo and the Eastern Cape had one each. There were no fatalities recorded in the North West.
Mkhize added that there had been 1,459,056 recoveries recorded across the country, at a recovery rate of 95%.
There were also 11,127 vaccines administered between 6.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30pm on Wednesday, meaning that 168,413 health workers have now received their Covid-19 jabs.
