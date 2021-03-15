NMU management meet with protesting student leaders
The student protests gripping universities across SA reached Nelson Mandela University on Monday morning.
NMU student activists arrived at campus on the day classes were meant to resume and blockaded the entrance to the main (south) campus, joining universities such as Wits and UCT in protests against the financial exclusion of students...
