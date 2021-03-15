News

NMU management meet with protesting student leaders

By Zamandulo Malonde and Simtembile Mgidi - 15 March 2021

The student protests gripping universities across SA reached Nelson Mandela University on Monday morning.

NMU student activists arrived at campus on the day classes were meant to resume and blockaded the entrance to the main (south) campus, joining universities such as Wits and UCT in protests against the financial exclusion of students...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X