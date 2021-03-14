Academy of performing arts opens doors for youth

Armed with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the performing arts, dancer and choreographer Nicki-Ann Rayepen launched her academy of performing arts on Saturday.



The launch, held at the Athenaeum in Central, saw members of the Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts along with a number of youngsters perform various styles of dance to an audience which included several stakeholders, friends and family...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.