Academy of performing arts opens doors for youth
Armed with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the performing arts, dancer and choreographer Nicki-Ann Rayepen launched her academy of performing arts on Saturday.
The launch, held at the Athenaeum in Central, saw members of the Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts along with a number of youngsters perform various styles of dance to an audience which included several stakeholders, friends and family...
