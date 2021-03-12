News

Tributes: Cyril Ramaphosa hoped Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini would recover

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 12 March 2021
King Goodwill Zwelithini died in the early hours of Friday. File picture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the KwaZulu-Natal government have expressed their shock at the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the king died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ramaphosa said the news was unexpected as he hoped the king would recover after his recent spell of ill health in hospital.

“His majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and, through this, to the development of our country as a whole,” said Ramaphosa.

The provincial government said it had cancelled all activities planned for the day as the nation mourned the passing of the king. Premier Sihle Zikalala will hold a media briefing this afternoon.

Politicians and South Africans flocked to social media to convey their condolence messages. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the Zulu monarch played a vital role in raising awareness about HIV/Aids in SA.

“I will remember him as a very neat and fastidious person, who enjoyed dressing well. The UDM expresses its condolences to his wives, children, grandchildren and the entire Zulu nation.”

Here are some of the tributes shared on social media: 

