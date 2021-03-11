Liquor industry players team up to discourage underage drinking

The prevalence of high school pupils buying and consuming alcohol has prompted two of the Eastern Cape's biggest industry role players to embark on an educational programme against underage drinking.



The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ELCB), in partnership with SAB, is targeting 15 schools in the province's two biggest metros to help curb underage drinking, as well as donating personal protective equipment to matrics...

