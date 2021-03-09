SA records 638 new Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths in 24 hours

Mkhize also reported that 125 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, 46 were in the North West, 31 in the Free State, 18 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the Western Cape, eight in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Mpumalanga. No deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape or Limpopo.

The newly recorded deaths mean that 50,803 fatalities have been confirmed across SA since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Mkhize also reported that 1,442,045 recoveries had been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 94.7%.

So far, 107,054 vaccines have been administered.

TimesLIVE