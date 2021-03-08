News

‘Women in Solitary’

08 March 2021

There is a familiarity about New Brighton township on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth. It is scorching in the summer, the maze of sandy streets and unplanned clusters of houses busy on a weekday.    

I work out that we are not far away from legendary actor and activist John Kani’s home...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X