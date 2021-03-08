Ex-model helps her students develop greatness within themselves
When former model Nastassja Louwschieter started her Class of Greatness (COG) five years ago, her intention was to help girls from the northern areas achieve greatness in all aspects of their lives.
Louwschieter, 32, grew up in Bethelsdorp and took part in many modelling competitions, including the Miss Port Elizabeth competition...
