Manganese trucks kicking up a storm of protest in Markman
Business staff have to contend with sky-high pollution and traffic nightmare
The dust is flying in Markman, where tenants say the manganese trucking industry has created a nightmare.
One long-time business resident, who asked not to be named, said working in Markman had become untenable...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.