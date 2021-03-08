Call for sports fields to be renamed after Bay accident hero

PREMIUM

A call was made on Sunday for the Finnis Sports Fields in Bethelsdorp where Denver Kock lost his life in an accident on Thursday be renamed to honour him.



Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, MP Cedric Frolick and MPL Edmund van Vuuren joined hundreds of residents, taxi drivers and guardjies at the memorial service arranged by the community at the site where the accident happened...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.